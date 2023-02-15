Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023

Advertisement

Most major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen their prices fall in recent days. Due to this, Bitcoin has already gone below $22,000, continuing its downward trajectory, and the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is getting close to $1 trillion.

The US CPI numbers, which could result in big price changes in the cryptocurrency market, will continue to be the market’s main concern as the day goes on.

Today’s Ethereum Price

Advertisement
DATEETCUSD
Today01$ 1,579.51
Advertisement

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum’s current live price is $1,500, with a $8.1 billion 24-hour trading volume. With a live market cap of $183.78 billion, CoinMarketCap currently ranks 2 in the world.

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,500, which also serves as a double-bottom support level, is where Ethereum is currently trading. There is a chance for an upswing to reach the $1,560 mark if the candles close above $1,500.

An earlier break in an upward channel is what caused the current resistance level. ETH might reach the $1,600 or $1,680 mark if it breaks above $1,560.

Advertisement

Breaking through the $1,560 mark would support the maintenance of Ethereum prices and improve trading chances for ETH. If this is not done, ETH prices can fall, possibly all the way to $1,435 level.

Also Read

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023

The price of Terra Luna Classic has increased to $0.00016897 as of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSX remains volatile due to uncertainty over ‘mini-budget’
PSX remains volatile due to uncertainty over ‘mini-budget’
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 15 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 15 February 2023
Rupee recovers to Rs265.38 against dollar
Rupee recovers to Rs265.38 against dollar
Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers
Tax hike to benefit illicit cigarette manufacturers
World’s largest tech event ‘LEAP’ organised in Saudi Arabia
World’s largest tech event ‘LEAP’ organised in Saudi Arabia
Ministry urged to arrange funds for raw materials import
Ministry urged to arrange funds for raw materials import
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story