ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023

DATE ETC USD Today 01 $ 1,714.30

Ethereum Price Prediction

The signs for ETH point to the coin having bottomed out and being in the midst of a powerful rise with enough momentum to go on. Its relative strength indicator (purple), in particular, has increased to 60, indicating increasing purchasing pressure but also the fact that the token isn’t yet overbought.

$1,700 is a crucial resistance level to keep an eye on. Passing this level, which was last firmly violated in August, might indicate a sustained breakthrough for ETH, which is still significantly undervalued.

Promisingly, as of this writing, ETH’s 24-hour volume has increased from less than $5 billion over the weekend to more than $13 billion. It hasn’t experienced volume like this since early January, when it quickly increased from $1,400 to $1,550.

As a result, the market currently has sufficient liquidity and favorable volatility to support further advances over the next several hours and days. Additionally, as we have frequently pointed out, ETH’s fundamentals make it one of the best-positioned currencies to benefit from a market-wide rally.

For instance, the payment giant Visa was reported to be testing USDC stablecoin payments on the Ethereum blockchain last week. This is quite bullish for Ethereum because Visa’s participation in the network is expected to help it grow even more and solidify its dominant position.

Several experts, including Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone, have even made the bold prediction that ETH will outperform Bitcoin this year.

According to other analysts, ETH will rise in the short- to medium-term to a price of around $2,000. There’s no indication how far it could go from there, especially if inflation keeps falling and whales keep stockpiling more.

Several factors support the fundamental suspicion of continued increases this year. The Merge and other recent improvements, such EIP 1559, have most significantly caused ETH to have a propensity to deflate during moments of high activity.

The removal of the token from exchanges coincides with ETH’s newly discovered deflationary characteristics. In reality, according to data gathered by Santiment, the value of ETH held on exchanges has decreased by 37% since the Merge (in September), while the overall supply of ETH has decreased by 30% during that time.

We can only anticipate that Ethereum will strengthen its position as the largest layer-one network by total value locked in given that the Merge puts Ethereum on the path to higher scalability. It presently makes up 60% of the total TVL of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and this percentage will probably rise with time.

In parallel, as the market approaches 2024, the price of ETH will rise as well, possibly surpassing its most recent record high of $4,878.

