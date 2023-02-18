Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023

The prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have significantly risen in recent days, regaining over 5% of their worth. Both cryptocurrency investors and aficionados have welcomed this price fluctuation because the market has been trending downward over the past few weeks.

Although the recovery is encouraging, everyone is wondering what the weekend may bring. Will the recovery surge last or will the trend turn around?

In this article, we’ll evaluate the recent price changes of BTC and ETH and assess the variables that might have an impact on those prices over the weekend.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATEETCUSD
Today01$ 1,688.53
Ethereum Price Prediction

With a price of $1,700 and a $9.2 billion 24-hour trading volume, Ethereum has seen a 2.30% increase over the previous day. The ETH/USD pair broke past the important $1,670 resistance level on Saturday, indicating a bullish breakout that may open up additional buying chances up to the $1,750 level.

The $1,825 and $1,875 levels could be reached by ETH’s price if a breakout over $1,750 is successful. On the other hand, the $1,670 level serves as immediate support for Ethereum, and a breakdown below that level could result in a sell-off towards the $1,550 level.

In general, it is advisable for investors to keep a careful check on the $1,670 level for prospective buying opportunities as well as any potential breakouts or collapses.

