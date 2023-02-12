Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 12 February 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 290.4 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 290.72. Updated on, 12 February 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 290.4 290.72 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 269.03 269.53 Euro EUR 290.4 290.72 British Pound GBP 325.8 326.5 UAE Dirham AED 73.16 73.46 Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2 Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9 Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.88 76.58 Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.58 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54 Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33 Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11 Swedish Krona SEK 26.1 26.4 Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45