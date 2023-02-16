Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 16 February 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 284.16 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 285.01. Updated on, 13 February 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 284.16 285.01 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 265.38 267.66 Euro EUR 284.16 285.01 British Pound GBP 317.5 320.65 UAE Dirham AED 71.6 72.32 Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5 Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184 Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6 Qatari Riyal QAR 74.06 74.76 Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 9.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 39 43 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.34 34.69 Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41 Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83 Swedish Krona SEK 25.97 26.27 Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71 Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.