Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 17 February 2023
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 17 February 2023

Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 17 February 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 17 February 2023

EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR  283.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is  285.01. Updated on, 17 February 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today283.6285.01

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD264.38269.9
EuroEUR283.6285.01
British PoundGBP318321
UAE DirhamAED70.371
Saudi RiyalSAR70.371
Kuwaiti DinarKWD859.53868.53
Canadian DollarCAD195197.2
Australian DollarAUD180182.4
Omani RiyalOMR684.22692.22
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR72.3773.07
Bahrain DinarBHD700.58708.58
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.4638.86
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK37.7738.17
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF285.15287.65
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story