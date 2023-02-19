Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 19 February 2023
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 19 February 2023

Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 19 February 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 19 February 2023

EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR  279.51 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is  280.11. Updated on, 19 February 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today279.51280.11

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD265268
EuroEUR279.51280.11
British PoundGBP315.8319
UAE DirhamAED72.873.6
Saudi RiyalSAR7070.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD867.89876.89
Canadian DollarCAD194196.2
Australian DollarAUD178180.4
Omani RiyalOMR690.7698.7
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR60.3860.98
Qatari RiyalQAR73.0573.75
Bahrain DinarBHD707.22715.22
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.7639.16
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK38.1438.54
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF287.56290.06
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 18th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 18th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story