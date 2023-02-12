Advertisement
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2023

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2023

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2023

GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan –

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 327.64 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 328.01. Updated on, 12 February 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today327.64328.01

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD269.03269.53
EuroEUR288.93289.53
British PoundGBP327.64328.01
UAE DirhamAED73.1673.46
Saudi RiyalSAR71.671.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD903.36912.36
Canadian DollarCAD206208.2
Australian DollarAUD184.5186.9
Omani RiyalOMR718.24726.24
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR64.2564.85
Qatari RiyalQAR75.8876.58
Bahrain DinarBHD734.58742.58
Thai BhatTHB8.258.4
Chinese YuanCNY40.6841.08
Hong Kong DollarHKD35.1935.54
Danish KroneDKK39.8540.25
New Zealand DollarNZD174.33176.33
Singapore DollarSGD208.4210.4
Norwegians KroneNOK26.8127.11
Swedish KronaSEK26.126.4
Swiss FrancCHF300.25302.75
Indian RupeeINR3.343.45
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

