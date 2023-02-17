Advertisement
  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2023

Articles
GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan –

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 319.14 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 319.50. Updated on, 17 February 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today319.14319.50

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD264.38269.9
EuroEUR282.2285
British PoundGBP319.14319.50
UAE DirhamAED70.371
Saudi RiyalSAR70.371
Kuwaiti DinarKWD859.53868.53
Canadian DollarCAD195197.2
Australian DollarAUD180182.4
Omani RiyalOMR684.22692.22
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR72.3773.07
Bahrain DinarBHD700.58708.58
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.4638.86
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK37.7738.17
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF285.15287.65
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

