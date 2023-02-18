Advertisement
  Gold Rate in Karachi– Today's Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 193200 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 165640 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 151836 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 177099.

Gold price in Pakistan, 18 Feb 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 193200.

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola Gold
Rs. 193200
Rs. 177099
Rs. 169050
Rs. 144900
per 10 Gram
Rs. 165640
Rs. 151836
Rs. 144935
Rs. 124230
per Gram Gold
Rs. 16564
Rs. 15184
Rs. 14494
Rs. 12423
per Ounce
Rs. 469590
Rs. 430454
Rs. 410891
Rs. 352193
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

