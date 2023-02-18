Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 193200 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 165640 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 151836 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 177099.

Gold price in Pakistan, 18 Feb 2023

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 193200.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 193200 Advertisement Rs. 177099 Advertisement Rs. 169050 Advertisement Rs. 144900 per 10 Gram Advertisement Rs. 165640 Advertisement Rs. 151836 Advertisement Rs. 144935 Rs. 124230 Advertisement per Gram Gold Advertisement Rs. 16564 Advertisement Rs. 15184 Rs. 14494 Advertisement Rs. 12423 per Ounce Advertisement Rs. 469590 Rs. 430454 Advertisement Rs. 410891 Rs. 352193

Advertisement

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Advertisement