Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 16 Feb 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 192800 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 165300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 151524 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 176732.

Gold price in Pakistan, 16 Feb 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 192800.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 192800 Rs. 176732 Rs. 168700 Rs. 144600 per 10 Gram Rs.165300 Rs. 151524 Rs. 144638 Rs. 123975 per Gram Gold Rs. 16530 Rs. 15152 Rs. 14464 Rs. 12398 per Ounce Rs. 514150 Rs. 471301 Rs. 449881 Rs. 385613

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.