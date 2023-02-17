Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 17 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 194500.00 on Friday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 166760.00 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 152862 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 178290.

Gold price in Pakistan, 17 Feb 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 194500.00.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 194500.00 Rs. 178290 Rs. 170188 Rs. 145875 per 10 Gram Rs. 166760.00 Rs. 152862 Rs. 145915 Rs. 125070 per Gram Gold Rs. 16676.00 Rs. 15286 Rs. 14592 Rs. 12507 per Ounce Rs. 472760.00 Rs. 433360 Rs. 413665 Rs. 354570

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

