Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–12 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 197400on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 169240 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 155136 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 180949.

Gold price in Pakistan, 12 Feb 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 197400.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 197400 Rs. 180949 Rs. 172725 Rs. 148050 per 10 Gram Rs. 169240 Rs. 155136 Rs. 148085 Rs. 126930 per Gram Gold Rs. 16924 Rs. 15514 Rs. 14809 Rs. 12693 per Ounce Rs. 526400 Rs. 482530 Rs. 460600 Rs. 394800

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.