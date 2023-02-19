Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–19 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 195700 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 167780 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 153797 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 179390.

Gold price in Pakistan, 19 Feb 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 195700.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 195700 Rs. 179390 Rs. 171238 Rs. 146775 per 10 Gram Rs. 167780 Rs. 153797 Rs. 146808 Rs. 125835 per Gram Gold Rs. 16778 Rs. 15380 Rs. 14681 Rs. 12584 per Ounce Rs. 475650 Rs. 436009 Rs. 416194 Rs. 356738

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.