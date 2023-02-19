Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–19 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–19 Feb 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–19 Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–19 Feb 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

Advertisement

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 195700 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 167780 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 153797 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 179390.

Gold price in Pakistan, 19 Feb 2023

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 195700.

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola Gold
Rs. 195700
Advertisement
Rs. 179390
Advertisement
Rs. 171238
Advertisement
Rs. 146775
per 10 Gram
Advertisement
Rs. 167780
Advertisement
Rs. 153797
Advertisement
Rs. 146808
Rs. 125835
Advertisement
per Gram Gold
Advertisement
Rs. 16778
Advertisement
Rs. 15380
Rs. 14681
Advertisement
Rs. 12584
per Ounce
Advertisement
Rs. 475650
Rs. 436009
Advertisement
Rs. 416194
Rs. 356738
Advertisement

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 19 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 19 February 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story