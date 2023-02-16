Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 17th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 17th Feb 2023

Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 17th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 17th Feb 2023

Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 17th Feb 2023

Advertisement

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that takes advantage of the special features of blockchain technology to offer quick, safe, and affordable payments.

Visit our in-depth look at Litecoin to find out more about this initiative.

The cryptocurrency was developed using the Bitcoin (BTC) system, although it differs from Bitcoin (BTC) in a few ways, including the hard cap, block transaction timeframes, and the hashing algorithm employed. With a block time of only 2.5 minutes and incredibly cheap transaction fees, Litecoin is ideal for point-of-sale transactions and microtransactions.

On October 7, 2011, Litecoin was made available as an open-source client on GitHub, and five days later, on October 13, 2011, the Litecoin Network went operational. Since then, it has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity and merchant acceptance, and for the most of its life, it has consistently been among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

In that it has many of the same attributes as Bitcoin, but is lower in weight, Litecoin was designed to be a “lite version of Bitcoin” by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee.

Advertisement

LTC Price Today

DATELTCUSD
Today01
$102.86

LTC Price Prediction

Advertisement

With a $820,251,559 USD trading volume over the past 24 hours, the current price of Litecoin is $102.83 USD. We continuously update our LTC to USD exchange rate. In the previous day, Litecoin increased by 4.37%. With a live market cap of $7,434,198,933 USD, CoinMarketCap’s current position is 14. It has a maximum quantity of 84,000,000 LTC coins and a circulating supply of 72,294,416 LTC coins.

Also Read

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Feb 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 17th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 17th Feb 2023
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000
Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling
Meezan Bank posts 59 per cent growth in annual profit to Rs45 billion
Meezan Bank posts 59 per cent growth in annual profit to Rs45 billion
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story