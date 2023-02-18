Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Advertisement

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that takes advantage of the special features of blockchain technology to offer quick, safe, and affordable payments.

Visit our in-depth look at Litecoin to find out more about this initiative.

The cryptocurrency was developed using the Bitcoin (BTC) system, although it differs from Bitcoin (BTC) in a few ways, including the hard cap, block transaction timeframes, and the hashing algorithm employed. With a block time of only 2.5 minutes and incredibly cheap transaction fees, Litecoin is ideal for point-of-sale transactions and microtransactions.

On October 7, 2011, Litecoin was made available as an open-source client on GitHub, and five days later, on October 13, 2011, the Litecoin Network went operational. Since then, it has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity and merchant acceptance, and for the most of its life, it has consistently been among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

In that it has many of the same attributes as Bitcoin, but is lower in weight, Litecoin was designed to be a “lite version of Bitcoin” by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee.

Advertisement

 

LTC Price Today

 

Advertisement
DATELTCUSD
Today01
$100.03

LTC Price Prediction

Litecoin’s current price is $100.03 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $744,317,159 USD. Our LTC to USD pricing is updated in real time. In the last 24 hours, Litecoin has lost 0.15%. CoinMarketCap now ranks 14th, with a live market cap of $7,233,114,256 USD. It has a maximum quantity of 84,000,000 LTC coins and a circulating supply of 72,307,591 LTC coins.

Also Read

Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that takes advantage of the special features of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 19th Feb 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 19th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story