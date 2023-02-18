Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 19th Feb 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that takes advantage of the special features of blockchain technology to offer quick, safe, and affordable payments.

The cryptocurrency was developed using the Bitcoin (BTC) system, although it differs from Bitcoin (BTC) in a few ways, including the hard cap, block transaction timeframes, and the hashing algorithm employed. With a block time of only 2.5 minutes and incredibly cheap transaction fees, Litecoin is ideal for point-of-sale transactions and microtransactions.

On October 7, 2011, Litecoin was made available as an open-source client on GitHub, and five days later, on October 13, 2011, the Litecoin Network went operational. Since then, it has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity and merchant acceptance, and for the most of its life, it has consistently been among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

In that it has many of the same attributes as Bitcoin, but is lower in weight, Litecoin was designed to be a “lite version of Bitcoin” by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee.

LTC Price Today

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $100.03 LTC Price Prediction Litecoin's current price is $100.03 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $744,317,159 USD. Our LTC to USD pricing is updated in real time. In the last 24 hours, Litecoin has lost 0.15%. CoinMarketCap now ranks 14th, with a live market cap of $7,233,114,256 USD. It has a maximum quantity of 84,000,000 LTC coins and a circulating supply of 72,307,591 LTC coins.