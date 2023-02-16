Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling

Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling

Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks experienced selling pressure during Thursday’s trading session even though the government took requisite taxation measures through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 to complete the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review, analysts said.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the government’s decision to increase the petroleum products’ prices further fuelled selling pressure.

“Profit-taking was encouraged on the expectations of an early Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting; wherein, the policy rate is expected to increase given yields in the secondary markets have substantially rallied.”

The KSE-100 Index closed at 41,078.65 points, down 248.20 points, or 0.60 per cent. The volumes increased 3.3 per cent from 137.4 million shares to 141.9 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the benchmark KSE-100 Index opened in the green territory but rumours of an emergent Monetary Policy Committee meeting kept the index choppy and traded in the narrow range throughout the day, as the investors’ participation remained sluggish. However, in the last trading hour, an across-the-board profit-selling was observed, which led the index to close in the red zone.

Advertisement

Going forward, the analysts expect volatility to persist in the benchmark KSE-100 Index until the IMF’s ninth review can be successfully concluded.

Also Read

Pakistan equity market down 566.79 points on selling pressure
Pakistan equity market down 566.79 points on selling pressure

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed selling pressure on Tuesday prompted by delays...

Advertisement

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
Engro Corporation’s revenue increased to Rs24 billion
Engro Corporation’s revenue increased to Rs24 billion
FBR unlawfully imposes new sales tax rates
FBR unlawfully imposes new sales tax rates
Gold Rate in Kuwait - Today's Gold Price in Kuwait - 16 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait - Today's Gold Price in Kuwait - 16 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar - Today's Gold Price in Qatar - 16 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar - Today's Gold Price in Qatar - 16 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 16 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 16 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story