  Quant Price Prediction: Today's Quant Price, 16th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th Feb 2023

Articles
By January 31, 2023, the value of Quant is expected to fall by -9.10% and reach $ 136.10, according to our most recent price estimate. Our technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bullish, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently at 54. (Neutral). Over the past 30 days, Quant recorded 22/30 (73%) green days and 11.80% price volatility. Our prognosis for Quant indicates that the moment is right to purchase Quant.

One method of determining the long-term direction of the Quant pricing is to compare it to other significant technical advancements and trends. The table above illustrates where the price of Quant would be at the end of the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 if its growth trajectory had been in line with the expansion of the internet or the growth of major tech firms like Google and Facebook.

In the best case scenario, if QNT price follows Facebook growth, it will reach $2,546.43 in 2026. If Quant followed the expansion of the Internet, the forecast for 2026 would be $ 292.12.

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
$143.00

Quant Price Prediction

The current live Quant price is $139.72 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is $28,637,714 USD. Our QNT to USD pricing is updated in real time. In the last 24 hours, Quant has down 0.12%. CoinMarketCap now ranks #39, with a live market cap of $1,686,829,180 USD. There are 12,072,738 QNT coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.

Also Read

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 16th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 16th Feb 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP...

