Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023

Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023

Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023

Advertisement

By January 31, 2023, the value of Quant is expected to fall by -9.10% and reach $ 136.10, according to our most recent price estimate. Our technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bullish, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently at 54. (Neutral). Over the past 30 days, Quant recorded 22/30 (73%) green days and 11.80% price volatility. Our prognosis for Quant indicates that the moment is right to purchase Quant.

One method of determining the long-term direction of the Quant pricing is to compare it to other significant technical advancements and trends. The table above illustrates where the price of Quant would be at the end of the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 if its growth trajectory had been in line with the expansion of the internet or the growth of major tech firms like Google and Facebook.

In the best case scenario, if QNT price follows Facebook growth, it will reach $2,546.43 in 2026. If Quant followed the expansion of the Internet, the forecast for 2026 would be $ 292.12.

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
$145.34

Quant Price Prediction

Advertisement

With a 24-hour trading volume of $43,488,399 USD, the current live Quant price is $145.58 USD. We continuously update our QNT to USD pricing. In the past 24 hours, Quant has increased by 1.16%. With an active market cap of $1,757,565,224 USD, the current CoinMarketCap ranking is #39 in the world. 12,072,738 QNT coins are now in circulation, with a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.

Also Read

Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023

By January 31, 2023, the value of Quant is expected to fall by -9.10%...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saudi Arabia eager to become part of CPEC: former envoy
Saudi Arabia eager to become part of CPEC: former envoy
Standard Chartered Bank posts record profit of Rs50.1 billion
Standard Chartered Bank posts record profit of Rs50.1 billion
Façade of normalcy in IIOJK
Façade of normalcy in IIOJK
NKATI terms mini budget disastrous for industry
NKATI terms mini budget disastrous for industry
Gold Rate in Kuwait - Today's Gold Price in Kuwait - 17 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait - Today's Gold Price in Kuwait - 17 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar - Today's Gold Price in Qatar - 17 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar - Today's Gold Price in Qatar - 17 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story