  SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 16 February 2023
Articles
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR  70.65 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 70.86. Updated on, 13 February 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today70.6570.86
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD265.38267.66
EuroEUR280.7283.5
British PoundGBP317.5320.65
UAE DirhamAED71.672.32
Saudi RiyalSAR70.6570.86
Kuwaiti DinarKWD880.68889.68
Canadian DollarCAD194.8199.5
Australian DollarAUD179.8184
Omani RiyalOMR700.35708.35
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR74.0674.76
Bahrain DinarBHD717725
Thai BhatTHB8.259.75
Chinese YuanCNY3943
Hong Kong DollarHKD34.3434.69
Danish KroneDKK38.7839.18
New Zealand DollarNZD170.41172.41
Singapore DollarSGD199201
Norwegians KroneNOK26.5326.83
Swedish KronaSEK25.9726.27
Swiss FrancCHF292.21294.71
Indian RupeeINR3.253.36
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

