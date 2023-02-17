Advertisement
  SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2023

SAR TO PKR – Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR –

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR  70.59 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 70.67. Updated on, 17 February 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today70.5970.67
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD264.38269.9
EuroEUR282.2285
British PoundGBP318321
UAE DirhamAED70.371
Saudi RiyalSAR70.5970.67
Kuwaiti DinarKWD859.53868.53
Canadian DollarCAD195197.2
Australian DollarAUD180182.4
Omani RiyalOMR684.22692.22
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR72.3773.07
Bahrain DinarBHD700.58708.58
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.4638.86
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK37.7738.17
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF285.15287.65
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

