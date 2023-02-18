Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2023

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2023

SAR TO PKR – Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR –

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR  69.87 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 69.95. Updated on, 18 February 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today69.8769.95
Advertisement

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD262.82268
EuroEUR279.2282
British PoundGBP315.8319
UAE DirhamAED72.873.6
Saudi RiyalSAR69.8769.95
Kuwaiti DinarKWD867.89876.89
Canadian DollarCAD194196.2
Australian DollarAUD178180.4
Omani RiyalOMR690.7698.7
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR60.3860.98
Qatari RiyalQAR73.0573.75
Bahrain DinarBHD707.22715.22
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.7639.16
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK38.1438.54
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF287.56290.06
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 18th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 18th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 18th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 18th Feb 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 17 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 17 February 2023
Saudi Arabia eager to become part of CPEC: former envoy
Saudi Arabia eager to become part of CPEC: former envoy
Standard Chartered Bank posts record profit of Rs50.1 billion
Standard Chartered Bank posts record profit of Rs50.1 billion
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story