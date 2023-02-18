Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 69.87 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 69.95. Updated on, 18 February 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 262.82 268 Euro EUR 279.2 282 British Pound GBP 315.8 319 UAE Dirham AED 72.8 73.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 69.87 69.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89 Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2 Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4 Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98 Qatari Riyal QAR 73.05 73.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91 Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08 Swedish Krona SEK 25.26 25.56 Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06 Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.