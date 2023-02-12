Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 12 February 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 12 February 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 269.03 269.53 Euro EUR 288.93 289.53 British Pound GBP 325.8 326.5 UAE Dirham AED 73.16 73.46 Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2 Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9 Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.88 76.58 Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.58 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54 Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33 Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11 Swedish Krona SEK 26.1 26.4 Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45