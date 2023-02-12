Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2023

Advertisement
Articles
Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 12 February 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 12 February 2023.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD269.03269.53
EuroEUR288.93289.53
British PoundGBP325.8326.5
UAE DirhamAED73.1673.46
Saudi RiyalSAR71.671.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD903.36912.36
Canadian DollarCAD206208.2
Australian DollarAUD184.5186.9
Omani RiyalOMR718.24726.24
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR64.2564.85
Qatari RiyalQAR75.8876.58
Bahrain DinarBHD734.58742.58
Thai BhatTHB8.258.4
Chinese YuanCNY40.6841.08
Hong Kong DollarHKD35.1935.54
Danish KroneDKK39.8540.25
New Zealand DollarNZD174.33176.33
Singapore DollarSGD208.4210.4
Norwegians KroneNOK26.8127.11
Swedish KronaSEK26.126.4
Swiss FrancCHF300.25302.75
Indian RupeeINR3.343.45
