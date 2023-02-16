Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 16 February 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 16 February 2023.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 16 February 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 265.38 267.66 Euro EUR 280.7 283.5 British Pound GBP 317.5 320.65 UAE Dirham AED 71.6 72.32 Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5 Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184 Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6 Qatari Riyal QAR 74.06 74.76 Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 9.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 39 43 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.34 34.69 Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41 Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83 Swedish Krona SEK 25.97 26.27 Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71 Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36