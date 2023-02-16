Advertisement
  • Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 16 February 2023
Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 16 February 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 16 February 2023.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD265.38267.66
EuroEUR280.7283.5
British PoundGBP317.5320.65
UAE DirhamAED71.672.32
Saudi RiyalSAR69.7570.45
Kuwaiti DinarKWD880.68889.68
Canadian DollarCAD194.8199.5
Australian DollarAUD179.8184
Omani RiyalOMR700.35708.35
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR74.0674.76
Bahrain DinarBHD717725
Thai BhatTHB8.259.75
Chinese YuanCNY3943
Hong Kong DollarHKD34.3434.69
Danish KroneDKK38.7839.18
New Zealand DollarNZD170.41172.41
Singapore DollarSGD199201
Norwegians KroneNOK26.5326.83
Swedish KronaSEK25.9726.27
Swiss FrancCHF292.21294.71
Indian RupeeINR3.253.36
