Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 18 February 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 262.82 268 Euro EUR 279.2 282 British Pound GBP 315.8 319 UAE Dirham AED 72.8 73.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89 Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2 Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4 Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98 Qatari Riyal QAR 73.05 73.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91 Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08 Swedish Krona SEK 25.26 25.56 Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06 Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29