  • Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 19 February 2023
Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 19 February 2023

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 19 February 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 19 February 2023.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD262.82268
EuroEUR279.2282
British PoundGBP315.8319
UAE DirhamAED72.873.6
Saudi RiyalSAR7070.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD867.89876.89
Canadian DollarCAD194196.2
Australian DollarAUD178180.4
Omani RiyalOMR690.7698.7
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR60.3860.98
Qatari RiyalQAR73.0573.75
Bahrain DinarBHD707.22715.22
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.7639.16
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK38.1438.54
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF287.56290.06
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29
