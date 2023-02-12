Advertisement
  XRP Price Prediction: Today's Ripple Price, 13th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today's Ripple Price, 13th Feb 2023

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 13th Feb 2023

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 13th Feb 2023

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 13th Feb 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP Ledger offers advantages such as low transaction costs ($0.0002 on average), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and intrinsically green characteristics (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient). The first decentralised exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization functionalities are also included in the XRP Ledger technology. The XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers since its launch in 2012.

The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including as micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs. The XRPL was released in 2012, and it provides Python, Java, and JavaScript developers with strong utility and flexibility. Developers may access a variety of tutorials on the XRP website to get started with various coding languages, creating apps, managing accounts, and more.

Developers use the XRP Ledger along with its native coin, XRP, to build remittance and asset tokenization solutions that address inefficiencies. The XRP Ledger now has five main uses: payments, tokenization, DeFi, CBDCs, and stablecoins.

XRP Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01
$0.3813

XRP Price Prediction

With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,227,949,867 USD, the current live XRP price is $0.380598 USD. Our XRP to USD exchange rate is constantly updated. In the previous day, XRP has decreased by 4.51%. With a live market cap of $19,334,011,130 USD, CoinMarketCap currently ranks #6. It has a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins and a circulating supply of 50,799,084,881 XRP coins.

