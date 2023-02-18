Advertisement
  XRP Price Prediction: Today's Ripple Price, 19th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today's Ripple Price, 19th Feb 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP Ledger offers advantages such as low transaction costs ($0.0002 on average), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and intrinsically green characteristics (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient). The first decentralised exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization functionalities are also included in the XRP Ledger technology. The XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers since its launch in 2012.

The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including as micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs. The XRPL was released in 2012, and it provides Python, Java, and JavaScript developers with strong utility and flexibility. Developers may access a variety of tutorials on the XRP website to get started with various coding languages, creating apps, managing accounts, and more.

Developers use the XRP Ledger along with its native coin, XRP, to build remittance and asset tokenization solutions that address inefficiencies. The XRP Ledger now has five main uses: payments, tokenization, DeFi, CBDCs, and stablecoins.

XRP Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01
$0.3952
XRP Price Prediction

The current XRP price is $0.394852 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is $630,197,343 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is updated in real time. In the last 24 hours, XRP has gained 0.92%. CoinMarketCap now ranks #6 with a live market cap of $20,058,114,247 USD. There are 50,799,084,881 XRP coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.

