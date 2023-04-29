AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

AED TO PKR

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.17 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 77.32 Updated on 29 April 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today77.1777.32
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD286.6289.5
 EuroEUR313313.60
 British PoundGBP353.2353.85
 UAE DirhamAED77.1777.32
 Saudi RiyalSAR75.5475.69
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD927.11936.11
 Canadian DollarCAD212214.5
 Australian DollarAUD188190
 Omani RiyalOMR738.17746.17
 Japanese YenJPY2.152.2
 Malaysian RinggitMYR63.6164.21
 Qatari RiyalQAR77.9878.68
 Bahrain DinarBHD754.93762.93
 Thai BhatTHB8.328.47
 Chinese YuanCNY41.9542.35
 Hong Kong DollarHKD36.1636.51
 Danish KroneDKK41.7342.13
 New Zealand DollarNZD174.05176.05
 Singapore DollarSGD213215
 Norwegians KroneNOK26.6626.96
 Swedish KronaSEK27.5327.83
 Swiss FrancCHF316.93319.43
 Indian RupeeINR3.473.58
