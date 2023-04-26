Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 27th April 2023

BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 27th April 2023

Articles
Advertisement
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 27th April 2023

BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 27th April 2023

Advertisement

Bitcoin price prediction – Here’s the latest Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction and BTC TO USD converted price you can find here

TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE

DATEBTCUSD
Today01$ 29,840.99
Advertisement

BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION

Bitcoin’s present price is $27,679, with a $13.5 billion 24-hour trading volume. The price of Bitcoin has dropped by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

The BTC/USD pair is keeping a small window between $27,600 and $28,900 on Monday while trading in a neutral range. Investors want to break out of this particular trading range, so they are searching for a strong fundamental catalyst.

The next immediate resistance mark for BTC is $28,900, which it could reach if it breaks out above $28,250. On the other hand, BTC’s immediate support is at the $27,600 level.

Important technical indicators, like the RSI and MACD, have fallen below their midpoints (50 and 0, respectively), pointing to an investor selling tendency.

Advertisement

Therefore, the price movement going forward will be determined by the breakout from the $27,600 to $28,900 trading range.

Also Read

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 27th April 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 27th April 2023

Ethereum price prediction – Here’s the latest Ethereum (ETH) price prediction and ETH...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story