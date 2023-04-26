BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 27th April 2023

Bitcoin price prediction – Here’s the latest Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction and BTC TO USD converted price you can find here

DATE BTC USD Today 01 $ 29,840.99

Advertisement

BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION

Bitcoin’s present price is $27,679, with a $13.5 billion 24-hour trading volume. The price of Bitcoin has dropped by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

The BTC/USD pair is keeping a small window between $27,600 and $28,900 on Monday while trading in a neutral range. Investors want to break out of this particular trading range, so they are searching for a strong fundamental catalyst.

The next immediate resistance mark for BTC is $28,900, which it could reach if it breaks out above $28,250. On the other hand, BTC’s immediate support is at the $27,600 level.

Important technical indicators, like the RSI and MACD, have fallen below their midpoints (50 and 0, respectively), pointing to an investor selling tendency.

Advertisement

Therefore, the price movement going forward will be determined by the breakout from the $27,600 to $28,900 trading range.