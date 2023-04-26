Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 27th April 2023

Cardano price prediction – Here’s the latest Cardano (ADA) price prediction and ADA TO USD converted price you can find here

The $0.35 region of support-turned-resistance, which also coincides roughly with the 200-Day Moving Average, may continue to limit ADA gains in the immediate future, with the cryptocurrency still appearing to be in a decline from its February highs in the $0.42 range. Yet if the overall cryptocurrency market becomes more bullish and assets like Bitcoin and Ether reach new multi-month highs, it seems like only a matter of time before ADA begins to move significantly higher as well.

A retest of the downtrend linking highs that dates all the way back to last June would be possible with a break above the aforementioned resistance area around $0.35 and the 200DMA. The potential for upside towards last summer’s highs in the $0.60 range, more than 70% higher than present levels, would then become available if a break above here and the annual highs occurred.

