Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 29th April 2023

Cardano price prediction – Here’s the latest Cardano (ADA) price prediction and ADA TO USD converted price you can find here
TODAY’S CARDANO PRICE
|DATE
|ADA
|USD
|Today
|01
|$ 0.4019623
CARDANO PRICE PREDICTION
The $0.35 region of support-turned-resistance, which also coincides roughly with the 200-Day Moving Average, may continue to limit ADA gains in the immediate future, with the cryptocurrency still appearing to be in a decline from its February highs in the $0.42 range. Yet if the overall cryptocurrency market becomes more bullish and assets like Bitcoin and Ether reach new multi-month highs, it seems like only a matter of time before ADA begins to move significantly higher as well.
A retest of the downtrend linking highs that dates all the way back to last June would be possible with a break above the aforementioned resistance area around $0.35 and the 200DMA. The potential for upside towards last summer’s highs in the $0.60 range, more than 70% higher than present levels, would then become available if a break above here and the annual highs occurred.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.