Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 27th Apr 2023

The appeal of cryptocurrencies persisted in 2021. Cryptocurrencies are now accepted by Goldman Sachs.

In April 2021, Coinbase became the first significant cryptocurrency company to go public. The first U.S. exchange-traded fund with a focus on Bitcoin debuted in October of the same year.

The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, had a prosperous year. The value of the digital currency has grown by about 70% since the start of 2021, pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies past $2 trillion.

The majority of the major coins’ values have significantly increased this year, which has been great for the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) are three other digital currencies doing well.

If the history of cryptocurrencies is any indication of the future, investors can look forward to an amazing journey.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is presently trading between $27,200 and $27,823. Technical indicators such as the RSI and MACD imply a selling bias in Bitcoin's price, but also a prospective rally. If Bitcoin falls below $27,200, it might reach the next level of support at $26,665, or perhaps $26,000 or $25,600.

If Bitcoin demand increases, it might break through the $27,800 barrier mark and hit $28,260 or $28,820.

Investors should monitor this range to forecast future price fluctuations. Economic developments in the United States, such as CB Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales, can potentially have an impact on Bitcoin pricing.

Ethereum Price Prediction

The price of Ethereum has fallen by 2% in the last 24 hours, to $1,810, following news that a participant in the cryptocurrency’s 2016 ICO has transferred 1 ETH to a new address.

With today’s drop, ETH has down 13% in a week, however it is still up 3% in the last 30 days and 51% since the beginning of the year.

However, with the aforementioned ICO investor maybe testing the waters for a larger transfer and possibly a sale, ETH could see a few more drops in the near future.

In the long run, however, April’s successful Shanghai upgrade has further bolstered Ethereum’s already solid fundamentals, positioning the platform and its native token for additional increases in the coming months.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano’s (ADA) price began a significant rally around March 10, climbing over 55% to a high of $0.45 on April 15.

However, the price was rejected by the $0.46 resistance level, resulting in a 15% drop to $0.38 at the time of writing.

An rise in purchasing pressure from this level might lay the stage for Cardano’s price to skyrocket, potentially marking the $0.42 immediate hurdle.

Beyond this point, ADA might soar and hit the next roadblock at $0.46, reclaiming the mid-April highs. A 20% increase would be indicated by such a shift.

Cardano appears to have found support above the confluence of the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at roughly $0.37, according to the one-day chart below.

Notably, this was a solid support, suggesting a potential entry point for sidelined investors hoping to jump on board before the price rally.

Aside from the confluence, the 200-day SMA around $0.35 served as an entry point because it represents a buyer congestion zone where more bulls may purchase ADA.

The positive position of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence above the mean line contributes to the bullish prognosis for the Cardano price. This shows that bulls are in control of the ADA market.

