Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 30th Apr 2023

The appeal of cryptocurrencies persisted in 2021. Cryptocurrencies are now accepted by Goldman Sachs.

In April 2021, Coinbase became the first significant cryptocurrency company to go public. The first U.S. exchange-traded fund with a focus on Bitcoin debuted in October of the same year.

The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, had a prosperous year. The value of the digital currency has grown by about 70% since the start of 2021, pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies past $2 trillion.

The majority of the major coins’ values have significantly increased this year, which has been great for the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) are three other digital currencies doing well.

If the history of cryptocurrencies is any indication of the future, investors can look forward to an amazing journey.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s current live price is $29,323, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 billion. Bitcoin has increased by 0.50% in the last 24 hours. It currently ranks first on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $567 billion. There are currently 19,359,125 BTC coins in circulation, with a total supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Technically, Bitcoin confronts immediate opposition near the $30,000 mark, which also serves as a psychological barrier. On the other hand, there is significant support near the $29,000 level. A descending trendline intersects Bitcoin’s upward trajectory in the two-hour timeframe.

The trendline in question provides considerable resistance near the $29,600 mark. However, key technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both in the buy zone, implying that the bullish trend will continue.

Simultaneously, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is located near $29,100, indicating a possible upward trend for Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin can overcome the $30,000 resistance level, it may aim for the $30,400 or $30,800 levels. If BTC falls below the $29,100 mark, it may aim for the $28,800 or $28,200 levels.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Due to the 12% discount last week, Ethereum buyers appeared desperate to maintain above the $1800 level. However, as previously stated, buyers absorbed the selling to maintain above the weekly support trendline.

This week, the Ethereum price increased by 2% and is now trading at $1900. As more investors join the recovery rally, the ETH price is aiming for $2000. Sustaining above $2000 will indicate a major increase in bullish health, potentially leading to a sustained advance.

Optimistically, the uptrend will drive prices upward to the next resistance level of $2138 or $2250 before a bearish encounter occurs.

In contrast, another selling binge that drives prices below $1850 might be terrible for Ethereum holders, sending prices as low as $1775.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano has established itself as a top project in terms of developer activity, consistently ranking in the top three.

As a result of this trend, more investors and analysts are paying close attention to Cardano price swings in order to assess its future potential.

Cardano (ADA), like the rest of the cryptocurrency industry, had a miserable year with enormous price fluctuations.

It ended the year at $0.2456 and has since risen to its current price of $0.4017.

However, Cardano outperformed many protocols in terms of development activity in 2022.

The following are numerous evaluations of Cardano (ADA) technical analysis indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The 50-day SMA’s movement in direction caused a change in market structure, and the trend may continue to turn bearish if bullish momentum stays insufficient.

The 50-day SMA has generated a death cross by crossing below the 200-day SMA, indicating a possibly bearish signal and a potential selling opportunity.

At the time of study, the ADA/USD Relative Strength Index (RSI) was 49.74, which is slightly below the neutral zone.

