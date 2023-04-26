Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 27th Apr 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $ 0.0800385 USD

DATE Dogecoin USD Today 1 $ 0.0800385

Doge Price Prediction:

The recent market volatility has increased the importance of anticipating Dogecoin’s price.

DOGE, a cryptocurrency based on a popular internet meme, has acquired popularity as a result of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s strong support for the commodity.

The value of DOGE has fluctuated significantly as a result of Musk’s promotion.

This includes a significant spike following each tweet about the meme coin by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

DOGE’s price has dropped 14% in the previous seven days due to current market volatility.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Dogecoin is $0.07852.

With the meme coin falling below the local support of $0.084-0.0793, we’ll see if DOGE’s value rises or falls.

A closer look at the DOGE chart reveals that DOGE has found firm support around $0.084 after breaking through the horizontal level. However, the future direction of the Dogecoin price is unknown.

If the overall market continues to be positive, Dogecoin is expected to close above the $0.084 support level.

According to CoinGape, this might increase the price of DOGE by 24%.

However, if the meme currency fails to acquire traction, the price is likely to fall. All of this might change dramatically with a single tweet from Musk.

