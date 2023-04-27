Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 28th Apr 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $ 0.0796509 USD

Doge Price Prediction:

Even with today’s losses, DOGE’s chart implies that the coin is not far from a comeback.

Most encouragingly, its 30-day moving average (yellow) has lately moved above its 200-day moving average (blue), establishing a ‘golden cross’ that often heralds an impending breakout rally.

At the same time, DOGE’s relative strength index (purple) is gradually increasing towards 50, following a drop near 40 earlier in the week.

This could indicate a speedy rebound following the recent declines, with DOGE’s support level holding up well enough to prevent more losses.

This idea is bolstered by the fact that its trade volume is approaching $1 billion, after falling below $400 million earlier in the week.

This is notable because other rallies this month, including one towards $0.10, were followed by comparable increases in trading volume.

At the moment, whales are providing contradictory signals about whether a rally is imminent, with some transferring DOGE to exchanges and others sending the coin away from exchanges.

But, regardless of when the next rally occurs, one is unavoidable given how undervalued DOGE is at the moment.

Of course, this is all dependent on Twitter and Elon Musk, who appears to be the only thing/person holding up and driving up the price of DOGE.

The Dogecoin community has long anticipated that as the owner of Twitter, Musk will ensure that cryptocurrency payments, including Dogecoin payments, be introduced at some time.

A recent partnership between Twitter and eToro to give real-time asset pricing and the option to buy cryptocurrency via the social investment platform lends credence to this idea.

Furthermore, internal sources at Twitter reported in January that Musk is pressuring the social network to move through with its digital payment ambitions, including applying for payment licences in a number of US states.

As a result, it’s reasonable to expect Twitter to integrate cryptocurrency capabilities in the not-too-distant future, and given Musk’s enthusiasm for Dogecoin, it’s not absurd to expect DOGE to be included in the fun and games.

Indeed, Musk continues to mention DOGE at practically every chance, recently tweeting that he would give one million DOGE to anyone who could provide proof that he or his father own (or had owned) an emerald mine.

Advertisement Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine. @elonmusk An open offer of 69.420 Doge to all the media outlets who are publishing false information. Send me a proof of its existence & take your doge. 🤣 📸 @dvorahfr pic.twitter.com/jx32wArKUP — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 12, 2023

As a result, there’s a good probability that DOGE payments may end up on Twitter, and if they do, the altcoin will skyrocket.

It is not only likely that it will recover to $0.1 and higher, but it may even surpass its current all-time high of $0.731578 before even soaring to $1 in the event of a full-fledged cryptocurrency bull market.

