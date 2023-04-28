ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 29th April 2023

Ethereum price prediction – Here’s the latest Ethereum (ETH) price prediction and ETH TO USD converted price you can find here
TODAY’S ETHEREUM PRICE
|DATE
|ETC
|USD
|Today
|01
|$ 1,893.12
ETHEREUM PRICE PREDICTION
The price of Ethereum is currently $1,778 with a $6.5 billion 24-hour trading rate. In the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s price has dropped by almost 2%. The ETH/USD pair is still trading in a wide spread, swinging between $1,750 and $1,850.
Ethereum has consistently traded close to the support level of $1,750 and is presently having trouble breaking through the $1,850 resistance level.
The $1,940 level is predicted to present challenges for the ETH/USD combination if it manages to move past the $1,850 threshold. There are two likely levels of support for the ETH/USD pair: $1,700 or $1,620.
