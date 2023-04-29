Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 29 Apr 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 218800 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 187760 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 172112 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 200749.

Gold price in Pakistan, 29 Apr 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 219000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 219000 Rs. 200749 Rs. 191625 Rs. 164250 per 10 Gram Rs. 187760 Rs. 172112 Rs. 164290 Rs. 140820 per Gram Gold Rs. 18776 Rs. 17211 Rs. 16429 Rs. 14082 per Ounce Rs. 532300 Rs. 487938 Rs. 465763 Rs. 399225

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Advertisement Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.