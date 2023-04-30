Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 30 Apr 2023

Advertisement
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates.
Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.
TODAY GOLD RATE IN KUWAIT
The rate of 24 karat/gram KWD 196.14.
The gold rate (22 karat/gram) KWD 179.80.
Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 30 Apr 2023.
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN KUWAIT
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|KWD 610.06
|$1,991.64
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|KWD 196.14
|$640.32
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|KWD 179.80
|$586.96
|Gold 24K per Tola
|KWD 228.79
|$746.93
|Gold 22K per Tola
|KWD 209.72
|$684.69
