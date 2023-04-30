Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 30 May 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 219500 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 188190at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 172506and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 201207.

Gold price in Pakistan, 30 Apr 2023

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 219500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 219500 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 201207 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 192063 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 164625 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement per 10 Gram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 188190 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 172506 Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 164666 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 141143 per Gram Gold Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 18819 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 17251 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 16467 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 14114 Advertisement Advertisement per Ounce Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 533510 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 489047 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 466821 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rs. 400133

Advertisement

Advertisement

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Advertisement Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.