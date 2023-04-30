Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 30 May 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 219500 on Sunday.
Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
Gold price in Pakistan today
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 188190at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 172506and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 201207.
Gold price in Pakistan, 30 Apr 2023
According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 219500.
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 219500
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 201207
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 192063
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 164625
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
|per 10 Gram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 188190
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 172506
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 164666
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 141143
|per Gram Gold
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 18819
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 17251
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 16467
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 14114
Advertisement
Advertisement
|per Ounce
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 533510
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 489047
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 466821
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
|Rs. 400133
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.
Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.