Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 28th April 2023

Lunc price prediction – Here’s the latest Lunc (Luna) price prediction and LUNC TO USD converted price you can find here

TODAY’S LUNC PRICE

Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0001082 USD

DATELuna ClassicUSD
Today01$ 0.0001082

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

Unfortunately, recent price activity suggests that Luna Classic may be ready for a new push to the downside, which is bad news for LUNC bulls.

A breach to the south of the bearish triangle that the cryptocurrency appears to be forming could allow for a push to levels below $0.00010.

This bearish thesis is strengthened by the fact that LUNC is below all of its main moving averages and has recently encountered resistance at its 21DMA.

Even though he no longer had any connections to the project, the recent arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon while he was on the run in Eastern Europe might be contributing to the negative mood.

