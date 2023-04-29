Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 29 April 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 29 April 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 286.6 289.5 Euro EUR 313 313.60 British Pound GBP 353.2 353.85 UAE Dirham AED 77.17 77.32 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.54 75.69 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11 Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5 Australian Dollar AUD 188 190 Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17 Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68 Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93 Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51 Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05 Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96 Swedish Krona SEK 27.53 27.83 Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58