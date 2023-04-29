Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

Articles
Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 29 April 2023.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 29 April 2023.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD286.6289.5
 EuroEUR313313.60
 British PoundGBP353.2353.85
 UAE DirhamAED77.1777.32
 Saudi RiyalSAR75.5475.69
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD927.11936.11
 Canadian DollarCAD212214.5
 Australian DollarAUD188190
 Omani RiyalOMR738.17746.17
 Japanese YenJPY2.152.2
 Malaysian RinggitMYR63.6164.21
 Qatari RiyalQAR77.9878.68
 Bahrain DinarBHD754.93762.93
 Thai BhatTHB8.328.47
 Chinese YuanCNY41.9542.35
 Hong Kong DollarHKD36.1636.51
 Danish KroneDKK41.7342.13
 New Zealand DollarNZD174.05176.05
 Singapore DollarSGD213215
 Norwegians KroneNOK26.6626.96
 Swedish KronaSEK27.5327.83
 Swiss FrancCHF316.93319.43
 Indian RupeeINR3.473.58
