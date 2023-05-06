Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 06 May 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 225200 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 193080 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 176989 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 206432.

Gold price in Pakistan, 06 Apr 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 225200.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 225200 Rs. 206432 Rs. 197050 Rs. 168900 per 10 Gram Rs. 193080 Rs. 176989 Rs. 168945 Rs. 144810 per Gram Gold Rs. 19308 Rs. 17699 Rs. 16895 Rs. 14481 per Ounce Rs. 547380 Rs. 501761 Rs. 478958 Rs. 410535

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.