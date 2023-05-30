Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 30 May 2023

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 232700 on Tuesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 199510 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 182883 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 213307.

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 30 MAY 2023

GOLD PURITYRATE
Gold 24K per 10 GramsRs. 199510
Gold 24K per TolaRs. 232700
Gold 22K per 10 GramsRs. 182883
Gold 22K per TolaRs. 213307
Gold per Ounce 24kRs. 565610
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

