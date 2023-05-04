Gold Rate in KWD – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 04 May 2023

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded as increase of KWD 621.02 per ounce on 04 May 2023.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

TODAY GOLD RATE IN KUWAIT

The rate of 24 karat/gram KWD 199.66.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) KWD 183.02.

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 04 May 2023