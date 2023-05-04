Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 04 May 2023

Articles
Gold Rates in Pakistan: Understanding the Factors that Affect the Price

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 222400 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 190680 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 174789 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 203865.

Gold price in Pakistan, 04 Apr 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 222400.

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola Gold
Rs. 222400
Rs. 203865
Rs. 194600
Rs. 166800
per 10 Gram
Rs. 190680
Rs. 174789
Rs. 166845

 

Rs. 143010
per Gram Gold
Rs. 19068.
Rs. 17479
Rs. 16685
Rs. 14301
per Ounce
Rs. 540570
Rs. 495519
Rs. 472999
Rs. 405428
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

