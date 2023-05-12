US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023 on, 13th May 2023

Articles
USD TO PKR  buying exchange rate is PKR 292.00 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is Rs.299.32. Updated on, 13 May 2023.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
13 May 2023Rs. 292.00
12 May 2023Rs. 299.32

Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.

