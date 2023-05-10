language: English
OPEN APP
usd-to-pkr-todays-dollar-rate-in-pakistan-11th-may-2023
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 11th May 2023

USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 11th May 2023

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 07:21 PM

Open In App
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 11th May 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate isPKR 290.22 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 291.25. updated on, 11 May 2023. Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Gold Rate in Karachi, 11 May 2023

USD to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
TODAY 290.22 291.25
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,984,693[+23,521*]

DEATHS

6,872,023[+23*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story