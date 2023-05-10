USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 11th May 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate isPKR 290.22 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 291.25. updated on, 11 May 2023. Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Gold Rate in Karachi, 11 May 2023

USD to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING TODAY 290.22 291.25

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.