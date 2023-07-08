AED TO PKR – Today’s UAE Dirham to PKR – 08th July 2023

AED TO PKR

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR  76.05 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 76.19 Updated on, 08 July 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today76.0576.19
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD279.5283
EuroEUR304307
British PoundGBP353358
UAE DirhamAED76.577.5
Saudi RiyalSAR73.574.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD901.27910.27
Canadian DollarCAD213216
Australian DollarAUD195198
Omani RiyalOMR719.48727.48
Japanese YenJPY1.911.98
Malaysian RinggitMYR59.4260.02
Qatari RiyalQAR76.3877.08
Bahrain DinarBHD736.73744.73
Thai BhatTHB7.958.1
Chinese YuanCNY38.3638.76
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.5336.88
Danish KroneDKK40.5640.96
New Zealand DollarNZD170.3672.36
Singapore DollarSGD205207
Norwegians KroneNOK26.0826.38
Swedish KronaSEK25.5225.82
Swiss FrancCHF308.92311.42
Indian RupeeINR3.383.49

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

