Best Selling Cars in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Corolla remains Pakistan’s top-selling sedan, selling 604 units in June.

Pakistan has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis and import restrictions for over a year, leading to a notable decline in the automobile industry’s sales.

The latest figures from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) reveal that carmakers, limited to association members, sold 6,034 vehicles in June 2023. While this indicates a 10% increase compared to the previous month, it reflects a significant 79% decrease in sales compared to the same period last year.

Notably, Honda Atlas witnessed a substantial increase in sales following the resumption of production, while Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) experienced more modest growth.

Hyundai Tucson

The Toyota Yaris made a notable comeback in the market, experiencing a significant monthly sales growth of over 74% despite its relatively high price. In June, Toyota sold 381 units of the Yaris, securing its position as the fourth best-selling car in Pakistan during that month.

Toyota Yaris

Despite its high price tag, the Toyota Hilux pickup truck has gained considerable popularity in Pakistan, as reflected in its recent monthly sales. Despite starting at a price well over Rs. 10 million (Rs. 1 crore), the Hilux has secured the position of the country’s third best-selling vehicle for the second consecutive month in June 2023.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Corolla

Despite experiencing a substantial increase in prices, the Toyota Corolla continues to maintain its position as Pakistan’s top-selling sedan. In the past month, Toyota sold 604 units of the Corolla, securing its position as the second best-selling car in the country. This achievement is noteworthy considering that the Corolla is an almost decade-old model with a starting price exceeding Rs. 6 million.

Suzuki Alto

In June, the Suzuki Alto retained its position as the highest-selling car for a single month, with impressive stand-alone sales figures. With 1,913 units sold during that month, the Alto dominated the market.

Although the sales figures are considerably lower compared to the previous year, the slight increase indicates the potential for a significant sales boost once the government resumes opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for car imports.

